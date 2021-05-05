SVMK (SVMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. SVMK has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. On average, analysts expect SVMK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $829,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

