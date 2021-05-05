Swapcoinz Reaches Market Cap of $8.49 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00263345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.09 or 0.01147391 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00032089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00739007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.06 or 0.99544298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

