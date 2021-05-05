SwiftCash Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $300,870.20 and $10.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 176,986,030 coins and its circulating supply is 176,265,599 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

