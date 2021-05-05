Sylo Hits One Day Volume of $2.43 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Sylo has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $22.72 million and $2.43 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003874 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

