Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 9,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

About Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

