Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.69, but opened at $40.36. Systemax shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 1,570 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Systemax alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $63,671.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Systemax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Systemax by 10.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Systemax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.