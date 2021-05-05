T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.62. The stock had a trading volume of 217,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,093. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

