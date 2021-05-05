Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $15,857,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

