Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

