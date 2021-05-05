Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,926,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 2,378,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.7 days.

TNEYF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

