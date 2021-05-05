Tapmydata (TAP) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $2.93 million and $379,023.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.80 or 0.00679596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.57 or 0.02384328 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

