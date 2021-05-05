Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.12. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock worth $39,390,631. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

