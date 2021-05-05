Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.64

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.64 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 181.13 ($2.37). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 179.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 20,946,807 shares traded.

TW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock worth $44,994 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

