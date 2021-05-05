TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

