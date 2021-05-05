Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $33.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.