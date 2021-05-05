Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

NYSE TDOC opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

