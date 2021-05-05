Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

NYSE TDOC opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit