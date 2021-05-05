Teleflex Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex stock opened at $412.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

