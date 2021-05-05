Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

