Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Down 8.3%

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit