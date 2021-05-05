Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

