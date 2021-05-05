Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $85.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,252 shares of company stock valued at $19,799,169. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

