Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

Tenable stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. Tenable has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

