Tendies (TEND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,456.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $16,456.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00825524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00101485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.60 or 0.09288945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00044693 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.