Teradata (TDC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

