Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $50.76 on Monday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 2.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.