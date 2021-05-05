Terracoin Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $875,842.92 and $386.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,071.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.85 or 0.02410733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.00731493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00085395 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001640 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003936 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

