Teucrium Sugar Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,875 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,556% compared to the typical volume of 234 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANE. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 146.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 28.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter valued at $914,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CANE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 10,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,847. Teucrium Sugar Fund has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

