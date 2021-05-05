Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 139.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.6% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 380,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

