Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.68 billion.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.
TEVA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,586. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.