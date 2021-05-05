Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.68 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

TEVA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,586. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

