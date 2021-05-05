Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.03 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.72 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,853 shares of company stock worth $36,918,088. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

