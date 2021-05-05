Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $6.78

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $6.78 or 0.00011931 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $787.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 773,974,944 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

