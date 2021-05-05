The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

WTER opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

