The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Allstate by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.