The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 64,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

