The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.32

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.32 and last traded at $128.01, with a volume of 2922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.