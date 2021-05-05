The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 168,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,204. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $994.95 million, a PE ratio of -421.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

