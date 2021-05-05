The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2636 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

The Andersons stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,148. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a PE ratio of -435.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

