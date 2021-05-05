The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Argus

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Argus from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

