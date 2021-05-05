The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.