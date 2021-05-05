The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.52% of The Cooper Companies worth $97,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

