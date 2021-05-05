The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $415.73

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $415.73 and last traded at $414.51, with a volume of 4412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $410.89.
Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.
The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
