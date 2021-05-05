The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $415.73

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $415.73 and last traded at $414.51, with a volume of 4412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $410.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

