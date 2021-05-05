The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $26.50.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
