The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $26.50.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

