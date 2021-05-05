The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $100.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

