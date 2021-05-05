The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $335.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $302.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.53. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

