The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $335.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.
EL stock opened at $302.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.53. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34.
In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
