The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $367.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results benefited from robust capital markets performance and reserve release. Goldman’s solid position in announced and completed M&As across the world will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification, including digital platforms, helps sustain growth. Efforts to expand consumer lending business are encouraging. Steady capital deployment activities remain a tailwind. With a strong liquidity position, it remains less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth.”

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

Shares of GS traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.98. 65,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.56 and its 200 day moving average is $282.26. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

