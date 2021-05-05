The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of GT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 96,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

