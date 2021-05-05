The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $66,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $167.93.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

