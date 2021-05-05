The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.61 and a fifty-two week high of $333.23.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

