The Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Joint alerts:

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The Joint has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $790.69 million, a PE ratio of 205.42 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.