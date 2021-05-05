The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by DZ Bank

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

KHC stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

