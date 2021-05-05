The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.51

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 330806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 46.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

